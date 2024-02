Dr. Kenneth Donald Haygood, D., M.D.

Officials are accusing suspended Dr. Kenneth Donald Haygood, D., M.D., 54, of sexually assaulting four patients, including a child. He is in jail on a $3,550,000 bond. The Texas Medical Board suspended Dr. Haygood following allegations of inappropriate conduct. A sergeant with the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU) began investigating the claims on November 2, 2023.