The Marshall Police Department said someone placed a card-skimming device at a QuikTrip gas station on Interstate 20 near Marshall. The department gave the following tips to protect yourself from these pesky devices:

Use a credit rather than a debit card because they have better protection from fraud.

Pay with the cashier when possible.

Tug on the card reader before inserting your card.

Check on the tamper-evident sticker, and don’t use the pump if someone has broken the sticker.