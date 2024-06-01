Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Disaster Recovery Center Opens in Lamar County

 

 FEMA opened a  Disaster Recovery Center in Lamar County Saturday,  June 1 at Chisum Elementary School , to provide one-on-one help to Texans affected by the severe storms, tornadoes, flooding and straight-line winds that began April 26.

The centers will operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day.

All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology. If you need a reasonable accommodation or sign language interpreter, please call 833-285-7448 (press 2 for Spanish).

Texans do not have to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply for FEMA assistance. To apply, homeowners and renters can:

  • Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.
  • Download the FEMA App for mobile devices.
  • Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

§  Visit any Disaster Recovery Center. For locations and hours, go online to fema.gov/drc.

For more information, visit fema.gov/disaster/4781. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.

To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance – YouTube.

