MPISD – News

Photos – MPISD

Contact: Kelly Cowan

Mount Pleasant High School FBLA attends the State Officer Training Camp.

Mount Pleasant High School Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) State Vice President Diya Desai and Advisor John Whitten attended the FBLA State Officer Training (OT) Camp from June 10 to 14 at Camp Copass in Denton. Desai, an upcoming senior, was elected the FBLA State Vice President for Area 6 earlier this year and attended the OT camp to help her prepare for the upcoming year.

While at camp, Desai had the chance to network with other state officers from across Texas. Camp activities included collaborating with other state officers, ropes courses and team-building activities, learning to introduce speakers, planning for the 2024-2025 school year, preparing to host a fall area workshop and fall leadership conference in Mount Pleasant, marketing and recruiting new members, and learning about finances and travel. She also collaborated on setting statewide goals and designing the state t-shirt and theme for the coming year. In addition, Desai presented a speech on Free Enterprise to all state officers and their advisors.

Whitten, the State Advisor for Area 6, presented a motivational speech, “Staying on the Right Path,” and a workshop on the FBLA jargon.

“The week-long camp served as a great learning experience for Diya,” Whitten said. “She was able to network with other area vice presidents and state officers to prepare for the upcoming year.”

Desai is part of the area leadership team, which includes two other MPHS students. Senior Gopi Amin is the Area 6 President, and junior Alessandro Greco is the Area 6 Parliamentarian. All three will work together to plan the Area Fall Workshop and the Area Leadership Conference this coming school year.

Desai will be among the ten students from MPHS attending the FBLA National Leadership Conference. She will also join other Texas State Officers attending Nationals and presenting a workshop in Orlando.

“It is imperative as a state officer that you have this valuable training to help prepare you for the upcoming year,” continued Whitten. “Diya grew in confidence as the week progressed and displayed leadership capabilities.

I am excited about what’s in store for the upcoming year with Diya and our area and chapter leadership team. Our FBLA organization is fortunate to have strong student leadership. I am looking forward to our upcoming Nationals trip to Orlando and preparing for what we hope will be a successful 2024-2025 school year.”

The FBLA National Leadership Conference will be held June 27-July 2 in Orlando, FL—MPISD-qualified students from the high school and FBLA middle-level students from Wallace Middle School and Junior High.