Paris Police Report For Wednesday, July 3

Tuesday morning at 11:48, a Paris Officer was dispatched to the Parole Office in the 3900 block of North Main Street to arrest Daniel Gerald Allen, 55, of Powderly, on an outstanding Pardon and Parole warrant for Parole Violation-DWI Third or More. The officer took Allen into custody, transported and booked into the Paris Jail.

Tuesday night at 9:24, officers arrived in the 300 block of South Main Street about a Robbery call and observed a 69-year-old male subject in a bent-over position, holding his left shoulder and limping. The subject stated he noticed two young males riding in circles on bicycles as he withdrew $500 from an ATM on the Plaza. He said the suspects came up behind him, as he walked in the 100 block of South Main and attacked him. The victim punched one of the suspects a few times and the suspects left the scene without asking for or attempting to take any of his money. The victim, in a lot of pain, had a scraped knee, scratches on his face, and a couple of loose front teeth. EMS treated and transported him to Paris Regional Health. The unidentified suspects are still at large.

Last Tuesday, officers responded to 62 Calls for Service, arrested four adults, and Initiated 15 Traffic Stops.