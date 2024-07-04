Paris Regional Health Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Sirloin Stockade Header Banner
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Sandlin Header 2022
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Header Mowers Header 2024

Paris Police Report For Wednesday, July 3

Daniel Gerald Allen – Photo Paris PD

 

Tuesday morning at 11:48, a Paris Officer was dispatched to the Parole Office in the 3900 block of North Main Street to arrest Daniel Gerald Allen, 55, of Powderly, on an outstanding Pardon and Parole warrant for Parole Violation-DWI Third or More. The officer took Allen into custody, transported and booked into the Paris Jail.

Tuesday night at 9:24, officers arrived in the 300 block of South Main Street about a Robbery call and observed a 69-year-old male subject in a bent-over position, holding his left shoulder and limping. The subject stated he noticed two young males riding in circles on bicycles as he withdrew $500 from an ATM on the Plaza. He said the suspects came up behind him, as he walked in the 100 block of South Main and attacked him. The victim punched one of the suspects a few times and the suspects left the scene without asking for or attempting to take any of his money. The victim, in a lot of pain, had a scraped knee, scratches on his face, and a couple of loose front teeth. EMS treated and transported him to Paris Regional Health. The unidentified suspects are still at large.

Last Tuesday, officers responded to 62 Calls for Service, arrested four adults, and Initiated 15 Traffic Stops.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT JUSTICE THORNBURG AT JTHORNBURG@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved