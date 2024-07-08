Get Ready For Heavy Rainfall

North and Central Texas



Expect Beryl to land on the Texas coast today, with its remnants tracking north and northeast into Central and Northeast Texas. Widespread heavy rainfall and flooding will be the main impact, with areas east of I-35/I-45 and across our southeast counties expected to see the most significant threat of flooding.



Be vigilant, as there are multiple chances for showers and storms today and tonight. Scattered showers and storms associated with the outer bands of Beryl will move into eastern Central Texas this afternoon. A line of storms over Oklahoma may move into North Texas overnight, bringing a low threat of strong to severe wind gusts. Lastly, Beryl will continue to move into eastern Central Texas late tonight/early Monday morning.

As Beryl exits the region, we will have a seasonably hot rest of the week. Isolated to scattered showers and storms will be possible each afternoon, mainly in Central and East Texas.

Today and Tonight

Heavy rainfall associated with Hurricane Beryl will cause flooding today and tonight, mainly along and east of I-45.

Expect scattered showers and storms to develop later this morning and afternoon across North Texas along Beryl’s track. The main threat with this activity will be localized heavy rain.

Tuesday through Sunday

An unsettled pattern will maintain daily thunderstorm chances for the rest of the week, primarily across Central Texas.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Do not expect spotter activation at this time.

South Central and Southwest Arkansas, North Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and East and Northeast Texas



Hurricane Beryl will continue northwest, making landfall across the Texas Coastline into Southeast Texas this morning. Later today, its center of circulation will enter the Four-State Region through Deep East Texas. Given the current forecast track, the main impacts will be the threat of heavy rainfall and flash flooding, with a few tornadoes possible over East Texas, North Louisiana, and South Arkansas.



On Tuesday, a flood watch runs across East Texas, parts of Southwest Arkansas, and extreme Northwest Louisiana through 3:00 pm. As Beryl moves northeast across the region, over six inches of rainfall may be possible across portions of Northeast Texas.



Winds will increase to 35 mph across much of East and Northeast Texas as Beryl moves inland and tracks across the region.



There is an enhanced risk of impacts, including tornadoes, from severe thunderstorms associated with the remnants of Hurricane Beryl as it moves northeast across the region this afternoon.

Today and tonight

Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to weather.gov online for more information about the following hazards.

Flood Watch / Wind Advisory.

Expect widespread rainfall today as a tropical cyclone moves across the region. Rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches will be possible. Additionally, you can expect wind speed values around 35 mph with higher gusts. As the tropical cyclone moves into the ArkLaTex later today, there is a chance for severe weather, with tornadoes being the main threat.

Tuesday through Sunday

The Flood Watch continues through Tuesday afternoon as widespread rain and embedded thunderstorms continue across the region.

As Beryl exits the region, conditions will improve from Tuesday onward, with a chance for scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms each day.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Do not expect spotter activation at this time.