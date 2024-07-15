Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Sulphur Springs Police arrested 34-year-old Jonathan Bryant Edwards following a traffic stop on Camp Street. Because of the extreme nervousness of Edwards and a female companion, they searched and found paraphernalia, a glass pipe, syringes, and methamphetamine. They charged Edwards with Possession of more than four but less than 200 grams of a Controlled Substance.

Cumby Police stopped a vehicle on westbound I-30 Saturday for defective equipment, and the driver, 47-year-old Benjamin Matthew Andrews, resisted a pat down for weapons. A K9 alerted on their vehicle, and they found a small baggie containing suspected methamphetamine in the suspect’s pocket. He was arrested for state jail felony Possession of A Controlled Substance and resisting arrest.