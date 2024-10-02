Paris High School recently received a $1,000 donation from Carter BloodCare through the Great Grants program. This program rewards schools that participate in supporting our community blood supply by hosting blood drives with Carter BloodCare. Carter BloodCare believes high schools are at the forefront of instilling blood donation as a life-long practice in young people.

“Our PHS blood drives are awesome because of our wonderful students,” stated high school student council coordinator Crystal Henry. “I love to hear their reasons for giving, whether it is in honor/memory of someone they care about, giving to give, it’s the good thing to do, or just to earn a red cord for graduation. In the end, it doesn’t matter why they gave – it’s that they gave to help others.”

Schools must host three drives per school year and collect the projected goal at each drive. High schools that meet these requirements are eligible to win a Great Grant. Paris High School hosted three successful blood drives during the 2023-2024 school year. The next blood drive for this year is Tuesday, December 3.