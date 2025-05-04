MPISD Names Tearchers Of The Year

At their regular meeting on Monday, April 28, the MPISD Board of Trustees congratulated the Elementary and Secondary Teacher of the Year, chosen by a committee. The Elementary Teacher of the Year is Leanna Watson from the Child Development Center, and the Secondary Teacher of the Year is Ana Muñoz from Mount Pleasant High School.

Kelly Cowan

Director of Communications

Mount Pleasant ISD

En su reunión ordinaria del lunes 28 de abril, la Junta Directiva de MPISD felicitó al Maestro de Primaria y Secundaria del Año, elegido por un comité. La Maestra de Primaria del Año es Leanna Watson del Centro de Desarrollo Infantil, y la Maestra de Secundaria del Año es Ana Muñoz de Mount Pleasant High School.

Foto:

(De izquierda a derecha) Maestra de Secundaria del Año Ana Muñoz, miembro de la Junta Directiva de MPISD Kim Crabb, Sandy Bible, miembro de la Junta Directiva de MPISD, Leanna Watson Maestra de Primaria del Año

Kelly Cowan

Director de Comunicaciones

Distrito Escolar Independiente de Mount Pleasant