Art Students Earn Medals And Scholarship

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS art students earn state medals and a scholarship

Seven Mount Pleasant High School students advanced to the state level of the Texas Art Education Association (TAEA) Visual Arts Scholastic Event (VASE), earning five state gold medals for their work. The VASE state competition was at San Marcos Consolidated High School on April 25-26. Students from 30 regions in Texas competed for a chance to advance to the state VASE event. Of the over 32,000 entries at regionals, just 2,362 advanced to the state level.

Freshman Michelle Garrett received the prestigious Christina Rich Memorial Scholarship Award for her piece “Summertime Turtle.” The $500 scholarship is awarded for exemplary achievement in the TAEA VASE program.

Winning state gold medals were freshman Vanessa Aspeitia for “Narcissist,” freshman Michelle Garrett for “Mario,” junior Jaydy Martinez for “Color Jaydy in Stipple,” freshman Kiara Mickens for “A Good Day,” and junior Dayanara Pulquero for “Calm Envy.”

“These ladies worked very hard to achieve this honor,” said MPHS Art teacher Laura Kirkland. “I am very proud and grateful to be their teacher!”

Contacto: Kelly Cowan

Los estudiantes de arte de MPHS ganan medallas estatales y una beca

Siete estudiantes de la Escuela Secundaria Mount Pleasant avanzaron al nivel estatal del Evento Escolar de Artes Visuales (VASE) de la Asociación de Educación Artística de Texas (TAEA), ganando cinco medallas de oro estatales por su trabajo. La competencia estatal VASE fue en la Escuela Secundaria Consolidada San Marcos el 25 y 26 de abril. Estudiantes de 30 regiones de Texas compitieron por la oportunidad de avanzar al evento estatal VASE. De las más de 32,000 inscripciones en las regionales, solo 2,362 avanzaron al nivel estatal.

La estudiante de primer año Michelle Garrett recibió el prestigioso premio Christina Rich Memorial Scholarship Award por su pieza “Summertime Turtle”. Otorgan la beca de $ 500 por logros ejemplares en el programa TAEA VASE.

Las medallas de oro estatales ganaron las medallas de oro estatales para la estudiante de primer año Vanessa Aspeitia por “Narcissist”, la estudiante de primer año Michelle Garrett por “Mario”, la estudiante de tercer año Jaydy Martinez por “Color Jaydy in Stipple”, la estudiante de primer año Kiara Mickens por “A Good Day” y la estudiante de tercer año Dayanara Pulquero por “Calm Envy”.

“Estas damas trabajaron muy duro para lograr este honor”, dijo la maestra de arte de MPHS, Laura Kirkland. “¡Estoy muy orgullosa y agradecida de ser su maestra!”

Fotos

Grupo: Medallistas estatales de MPHS VASE (de izquierda a derecha) Vanessa Aspeitia, Michelle Garrett, Kiara Mickens, maestra de arte de MPHS Laura Kirkland, Dayanara Pulquero, Jaydy Martinez