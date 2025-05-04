MPHS Seniors Receive Willie Williams Award

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS seniors honored with Willie Williams awards

Two Mount Pleasant High School Tiger basketball players were honored Friday, April 25, with awards in honor of longtime MPISD educator and supporter Willie Williams. The ceremony was appropriately held in the MPHS gym that bears his name.

They presented Senior Reggie Webster with the Willie Williams Scholarship for $500. Webster, the son of Karen Williams, will further his education at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas, where he will play basketball for the Bisons and major in Business.

Ajayden Hurndon, a senior, received the Willie Williams Hustle Award. He plans to attend Texas State Technical College in Marshall in the fall. Hurndon is the son of Jeremy Hurndon and Essie Farmer.

Mrs. Willie Williams oversees a committee that observes the Tigers throughout the season to select the recipients for each award. To be eligible, players must be graduating seniors, and to receive the scholarship, they must plan to attend college.

Contacto: Kelly Cowan

Estudiantes de último año de MPHS honrados con premios Willie Williams

Dos jugadores de baloncesto de los Tigers de la Escuela Secundaria Mount Pleasant fueron honrados el viernes, 25 de abril, con premios en honor a Willie Williams, educador y partidario de MPISD desde hace mucho tiempo. La ceremonia se llevó a cabo apropiadamente en el gimnasio de MPHS que lleva su nombre.

Le entregaron al estudiante de último año Reggie Webster la beca Willie Williams por $500. Webster, hijo de Karen Williams, continuará su educación en la Universidad de Harding en Searcy, Arkansas, donde jugará baloncesto para los Bisons. Planea especializarse en Negocios.

Ajayden Hurndon, estudiante de último año, recibió el premio Willie Williams Hustle. Planea asistir a la Universidad Técnica Estatal de Texas en Marshall en el otoño. Hurndon es hijo de Jeremy Hurndon y Essie Farmer.

La Sra. Willie Williams supervisa un comité que observa a los Tigres durante toda la temporada para seleccionar a los ganadores de cada premio. Para ser elegibles, los jugadores deben estar en su último año y para recibir la beca, deben planear asistir a la universidad.

Foto:

Homenajeados con el Premio Willie Williams (de izquierda a derecha) Ajayden Hurndon, entrenador Joey Chism, Reggie Webster