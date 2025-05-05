Sandlin Header 2024
Kosmos 482 Is On A Death Flight

A Soviet spacecraft launched a half-century ago, called Kosmos 482, has orbited the Earth for decades, and they now expect it to reenter Earth’s atmosphere this coming weekend. The rogue probe is now in its “final death plunge.” It’s more likely that it will splash down in a body of water than land on the ground, says Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Center for Astrophysics at Harvard & Smithsonian. The thousand-pound, meter-wide spherical lander could also burn up as it reenters Earth’s atmosphere, but McDowell thinks that’s unlikely.

Una nave espacial soviética lanzada hace medio siglo, llamada Kosmos 482, ha orbitado la Tierra durante décadas, y ahora esperan que vuelva a entrar en la atmósfera terrestre el próximo fin de semana. La sonda rebelde se encuentra ahora en su “último salto mortal”. Es más probable que amerrice en un cuerpo de agua que aterrice en el suelo, dice Jonathan McDowell, astrónomo del Centro de Astrofísica de Harvard y Smithsonian. El módulo de aterrizaje esférico de mil libras y un metro de ancho también podría quemarse al volver a entrar en la atmósfera de la Tierra, pero McDowell cree que eso es poco probable.

