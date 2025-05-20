Class Builds Benches For Dellwood Park

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS Construction classes build benches for Dellwood Park

The Mount Pleasant High School Construction classes recently built benches for Dellwood Park. Jay Silman, MPISD Career and Technology Director, heard about a need and approached MPHS Construction teacher Jim Alston about providing for that need. “It was brought up to me that online, the community had been asking for more benches at Dellwood in the playground area,” said Silman. “So, I had Mr. Alston’s classes build them and contacted Garrett to get their ok to place them. He volunteered to have his guys come get them and took care of the rest.” They installed the new benches, which are currently available at Dellwood Park.

Contacto: Kelly Cowan

Las clases de construcción de MPHS construyen bancos para Dellwood Park

Las clases de Construcción de la Escuela Secundaria Mount Pleasant construyeron recientemente bancos para Dellwood Park. Jay Silman, Director de Carrera y Tecnología de MPISD, escuchó sobre una necesidad y se acercó al maestro de construcción de MPHS, Jim Alston, para satisfacer esa necesidad. “Me dijeron que en línea, la comunidad había estado pidiendo más bancos en Dellwood en el área de juegos infantiles”, dijo Silman. “Entonces, hice que las clases del Sr. Alston los construyeran y me puse en contacto con Garrett para obtener su aprobación para colocarlos. Se ofreció como voluntario para que sus muchachos vinieran a buscarlos y se encargó del resto”. Instalaron los nuevos bancos, que actualmente están disponibles en Dellwood Park.

Foto: El director de Obras Públicas de la ciudad de Mount Pleasant, Garrett Houston (adelante a la derecha) recoge los nuevos bancos para Dellwood Park del maestro de construcción de MPHS Jim Alston (frente a la izquierda) y algunos de los estudiantes de construcción de MPHS