Contact: Kelly Cowan

Inaugural Chick-fil-A Leader Academy at Mount Pleasant High School

The first year of the Chick-fil-A Leader Academy at Mount Pleasant High School was a great success. On Thursday, September 19, Chick-fil-A of Mount Pleasant launched its first Leader Academy at MPHS. Representatives from our local Chick-fil-A, including Owner/Operator Chuck Howard, Marketing and Community Outreach Director Melanie Knight, and Director of Operations Wendy Standridge, met with founding senior members over chicken nuggets, fries, and cookies to roll out the program.

The Chick-fil-A Leader Academy empowers students to make an Impact Through Action in their local communities. MPHS students participated in Leader Labs, a monthly series of videos, trainings, and meetings designed to give them the practical tools to make a positive impact.

The group began the year in September and October with the One Million Book Giveaway. The original goal of the event was to package and distribute 150 books in the local area. The group smashed that goal by delivering and reading 750 books to every third and fourth grader in every elementary school in MPISD.

In October, the group began Leader Labs, a series of videos designed to teach the students leadership qualities. Topics included vision and values, servant leadership, teamwork, innovation, communication, and impact.

December was “Do Good December.” Over Christmas Break, the students visited numerous assisted living homes, including Heritage Park Village, Mt. Pleasant Assisted Living, and the Lodge. They helped with Christmas parties, took prizes to each facility, and played bingo and other games with the residents.

In March, right before spring break, they visited the Mt. Pleasant Fire Department, donating 400 bottles of water and 280 bottles of Gatorade to prepare them for the summer heat. The students learned what leadership skills they use in public service. The Fire Captain and Fire Chief shared how communication, teamwork, and servant leadership are vital to the functional operation of firefighting.

The IMPACT event for April was a clay-shoot competition at Clays-N-More Gun Club, a fundraiser for Titus County Cares. The group helped with breakfast donated by Chick-fil-A, distributed water to the competitors, and assisted with lunch at the end of the event.

“Overall, our first year was a success,” said Chick-fil-A Leader Academy Advisor David Clark. “The students learned a lot and contributed a lot as well. I’m confident the future of our community is in good hands, as some of the students use the skills they learned to make Mt. Pleasant a better place to live and work. A big thank you goes out to Owner/Operator Chuck Howard, Marketing and Community Outreach Director Melanie Knight, and Director of Operations Wendy Standridge for their leadership and guidance (and food)!”

Contacto: Kelly Cowan

Inauguración de la Academia de Líderes Chick-fil-A en Mount Pleasant High School

El primer año de la Academia de Líderes de Chick-fil-A en Mount Pleasant High School fue un gran éxito. El jueves 19 de septiembre, Chick-fil-A de Mount Pleasant lanzó su primera Academia de Líderes en MPHS. Los representantes de nuestro Chick-fil-A local, incluido el propietario/operador Chuck Howard, la directora de marketing y alcance comunitario Melanie Knight y la directora de operaciones Wendy Standridge, se reunieron con los miembros fundadores senior para comer nuggets de pollo, papas fritas y galletas para lanzar el programa.

La Academia de Líderes de Chick-fil-A empodera a los estudiantes para que tengan un impacto a través de la acción en sus comunidades locales. Los estudiantes de MPHS participaron en Leader Labs, una serie mensual de videos, capacitaciones y reuniones diseñadas para brindarles las herramientas prácticas para tener un impacto positivo.

El grupo comenzó el año en septiembre y octubre con el sorteo de un millón de libros. El objetivo original del evento era empaquetar y distribuir 150 libros en el área local. El grupo rompió esa meta al entregar y leer 750 libros a cada estudiante de tercer y cuarto grado en todas las escuelas primarias de MPISD.

En octubre, el grupo comenzó Leader Labs, una serie de videos diseñados para enseñar a los estudiantes cualidades de liderazgo. Los temas incluyeron visión y valores, liderazgo de servicio, trabajo en equipo, innovación, comunicación e impacto.

Diciembre fue “Do Good December”. Durante las vacaciones de Navidad, los estudiantes visitaron numerosos hogares de vida asistida, incluidos Heritage Park Village, Mt. Pleasant Assisted Living y The Lodge. Ayudaron con las fiestas de Navidad, llevaron premios a cada instalación y jugaron bingo y otros juegos con los residentes.

En marzo, justo antes de las vacaciones de primavera, visitaron el Departamento de Bomberos de Mt. Pleasant, donando 400 botellas de agua y 280 botellas de Gatorade para prepararse para el calor del verano. Los estudiantes aprendieron qué habilidades de liderazgo utilizan en el servicio público. El Capitán de Bomberos y el Jefe de Bomberos compartieron cómo la comunicación, el trabajo en equipo y el liderazgo de servicio son vitales para la operación funcional de la extinción de incendios.

El evento IMPACT de abril fue una competencia de tiro al plato en Clays-N-More Gun Club, un evento de recaudación de fondos para Titus County Cares. El grupo ayudó con el desayuno donado por Chick-fil-A, distribuyó agua a los competidores y ayudó con el almuerzo al final del evento.

“En general, nuestro primer año fue un éxito”, dijo David Clark, asesor de la Academia de Líderes de Chick-fil-A. “Los estudiantes aprendieron mucho y también aportaron mucho. Estoy seguro de que el futuro de nuestra comunidad está en buenas manos, ya que algunos de los estudiantes utilizan las habilidades que aprendieron para hacer de Mt. Pleasant un mejor lugar para vivir y trabajar. ¡Un gran agradecimiento al propietario/operador Chuck Howard, a la directora de marketing y alcance comunitario Melanie Knight y a la directora de operaciones Wendy Standridge por su liderazgo y orientación (y comida)!”

Foto:

La primera edición de la Academia de Líderes Chick-fil-A de la Escuela Secundaria Mount Pleasant