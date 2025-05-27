Old Tire Collection In Paris On Saturday May 31

Keep Paris Beautiful/Make Lamar County Shine will host their annual Tire Collection Event at 220 North Main, East of the Lamar County Courthouse Parking Lot, on Saturday, May 31. This free event begins at 8:00 am and will run until 11:00 am or until the last trailer is full.

All Lamar County residents are encouraged to gather old tires that litter their neighborhoods and yards and bring them to the drop-off location. If personal car, ATV, and pickup truck tires are accepted, crews will remove the rims. You don’t even have to leave your vehicle, as crews will be there to unload the tires for you. Participating vehicles should line up on 1st Street Northeast near Pine Bluff.

They do not accept 18-wheelers, nor do they accept tractor tires. Additionally, commercial businesses are not eligible to participate.

Keep Paris Beautiful/Make Lamar County Shine organizará su evento anual de recolección de neumáticos en 220 North Main, al este del estacionamiento del juzgado del condado de Lamar, el sábado 31 de mayo. Este evento gratuito comienza a las 8:00 a.m. y se extenderá hasta las 11:00 a.m. o hasta que el último tráiler esté lleno.

Se anima a todos los residentes del condado de Lamar a recoger las llantas viejas que ensucian sus vecindarios y patios y llevarlas al lugar de entrega. Si se aceptan llantas de automóviles personales, vehículos todo terreno y camionetas, las cuadrillas quitarán las llantas. Ni siquiera tiene que salir de su vehículo, ya que las cuadrillas estarán allí para descargar los neumáticos por usted. Los vehículos participantes deben alinearse en 1st Street Northeast cerca de Pine Bluff.

No aceptan camiones de 18 ruedas, ni aceptan neumáticos de tractor. Además, las empresas comerciales no son elegibles para participar.