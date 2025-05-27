Storms Cause Power Outage

Storms created power outages yesterday. They reported the most along and south of I-20. Nearly 4,000 were without power. Severe weather struck Monday morning, leaving many areas with fallen trees and flooding.

Around 364,000 gallons of domestic sewage spilled from a maintenance hole at the Southside Water Treatment Plant in Tyler on Monday. The City of Tyler reported that a power outage caused the malfunction just before 7:00 am. It allowed sewage to spill into West Mud Creek, located south of West Cumberland Road. Crews contained it around 8:00 am. They have restored power, and cleanup measures are in progress.

Las tormentas provocaron cortes de energía ayer. Informaron la mayor cantidad a lo largo y al sur de la I-20. Casi 4.000 personas se quedaron sin electricidad. El clima severo golpeó el lunes por la mañana, dejando muchas áreas con árboles caídos e inundaciones.

Alrededor de 364,000 galones de aguas residuales domésticas se derramaron de un pozo de mantenimiento en la planta de tratamiento de agua de Southside en Tyler el lunes. La ciudad de Tyler informó que un corte de energía causó el mal funcionamiento justo antes de las 7:00 am. Permitió que las aguas residuales se derramaran en West Mud Creek, ubicado al sur de West Cumberland Road. Las cuadrillas lo contuvieron alrededor de las 8:00 am. Han restablecido la energía y se están llevando a cabo medidas de limpieza.