Grand Opening of LIonsHead Specialty Tire & Wheel.

LionsHead Specialty Tire & Wheel proudly celebrated the official grand opening of its state-of-the-art 122,000-square-foot distribution and warehouse facility in Paris, Texas. This milestone represents a investment of $20 million in capital and new infrastructure, creating promising opportunities for the community with a projected 40 new jobs—16 of which have already been filled within the first 90 days of operation.

The facility, located in Paris’ Industrial Park, received its certificate of occupancy on December 20, 2024, and officially commenced operations on January 1, 2025. Designed with cutting-edge features and thoughtful details, the facility reflects LionsHead’s enduring commitment to innovation and community contribution.

“Our mission is to improve lives through meaningful work,” added Tim Miller. “We believe in fostering an environment where our associates can thrive, innovate, and contribute to something greater than themselves. The opening of our Paris, Texas, plant is another step toward fulfilling that vision.”

“This beautiful facility doesn’t just enhance our Industrial Park; it raises the bar for what is possible in our community,” said Maureen Hammond, Executive Director of the Paris Economic Development Corporation (PEDC). “With 122,000 square feet of distribution and warehouse space, supported by over $20 million in new capex, this investment represents so much more than just a building; it’s an investment in the people, potential, and promise of Paris.”

With the Paris Economic Development Corporation leading the recruitment effort, securing the expansion project was a collaborative effort that included the Lamar County Commissioners Court, City of Paris Council and Staff, and many other key partners. To meet the needs of LionsHead and further the development of the industrial park, significant improvements were made to 34th Street, including the addition of a deceleration lane and an extension to J Egan. These upgrades were made possible through a collaborative effort to secure a $1.3 million grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration. Since first announcing plans in 2022, LionsHead has delivered on its commitment to community investment and growth. “LionsHead’s expansion in Paris is a significant milestone, especially for our thriving trailer manufacturing sector, which remains a backbone of Lamar County’s industrial economy,” said PEDC Chairman Josh Bray. “This facility will both support and strengthen the supply chain for our manufacturers while emphasizing our region’s capacity to attract and sustain world-class investments.”

The grand opening included a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by elected officials, community leaders, project collaborators, and LionsHead representatives. The event marked a new chapter of innovation and economic progress for the Paris community.