28 of Texas’ Most Wanted Fugitives Captured in 2018

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is pleased to report that 28 fugitives sought through the Texas 10 Most Wanted Program — including 15 convicted sex offenders — were arrested in 2018 by DPS and other agencies. In addition, $31,500 in reward money was paid for anonymous tips that resulted in arrests last year.

“The public is an integral part of what makes the Texas 10 Most Wanted program successful, because they provide law enforcement with tips that help us locate and arrest ruthless fugitives and sexual predators,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “Through the work of our local, state and federal law enforcement partners, along with vigilant tipsters, we are able to take criminals off the streets and make our state a safer place to live.”

Of the 28 total apprehensions, eight fugitives were located outside of Texas and extradited either from other states (one fugitive, three sex offenders) or Mexico (three fugitives, one sex offender). In addition, 11 of the fugitives apprehended were affiliated with the following gangs: Tango Blast, Bloods, Crips, Texas Chicano Brotherhood, Surenos Trece, Partido Revelucionario Mexicano and Aryan Brotherhood of Texas.

“Texans deserve to feel safe in their communities, and that is why Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Program and Texas Crime Stoppers are so important,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “The Most Wanted Program gives all Texans the tools necessary to help identify our state’s most heinous criminals. The results from this program speak for themselves, and I thank all those who are working every day to deliver justice for the victims preyed upon by these offenders.”

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of the Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitives or sex offenders.

For more information on the fugitives captured in 2018 as part of the Texas 10 Most Wanted program, see the captured fugitive archive.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the three following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture. Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous – regardless of how they are submitted – and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender lists. You can find the current lists – with photos – on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.