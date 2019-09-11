3 Red Neck Tenors Are Back

The Three Redneck Tenors will bring their trademark blend of down-home laughs and big-city music back to the stage of the Whatley Center for the Performing Arts at Northeast Texas Community College Tuesday (Oct 1) at 7:30 pm. The trio will debut their brand new show Broadway Bound right here in Northeast Texas!

The boys last performed at the Whatley Center to rave reviews in 2018. Now they have made it to the Great White Way, trailer and all, smack dab right in the middle of Times Square. Although they have finally found the perfect venue, they’re now on a quest to find the classic show!

Join these three singing cousins as they stampede their way through Broadway’s greatest hits! You’ll hear them belt out their versions of tunes. Favorites from shows as Phantom of the Opera, The Sound of Music, Annie, Les Misérables, A Chorus Line and many others. Whether you love food on a stick or a salad from the Waldorf, this show has something for you!

“These guys are a wonderful combination of comedy and phenomenal musical talent. They were so well-received last year, we just had to bring them back!” Carolyn Franks, NTCC Director of the Whatley Center, said. “We are thrilled that they will be debuting their new show right here on our stage.”

The 3 Redneck Tenors, based in Dallas, are known as top-ten finalists on America’s Got Talent. They’ve appeared on Larry The Cable Guy’s History Channel Show, Only in America, and live in theaters across the nation.

Matthew Lord is a native of California. Lord is a versatile performing artist praised for his stage work for its naturalness, intensity, and commitment. Mr. Lord also has performed with almost every major opera house in the U.S. and made his New York Metropolitan Opera debut in January 2004 in Boris Godunov, and also performed in Andrew Lloyd Weber’s Phantom of the Opera as Piangi in the Hamburg, Germany production. He is a graduate of the prestigious Julliard Opera Center.

Blake Davidson is an award-winning singer who has performed all over the world, and whose range of experience includes opera, symphony, and musical theatre. He starred in solo concerts at NYU, Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and the Tokyo Opera House.

Mr. Davidson has sung with the Anchorage Opera and the Dallas Opera and is a featured soloist on the Dallas Symphony’s Christmas CD. Early in his career, he was seen off-Broadway at 2nd Stage, and as the ringmaster for the Shrine circus.

Jonathan Frugé holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Music Performance and his Masters of Music in Vocal Performance from Texas Tech University. His credits include choral performances, and soloist appearances at Carnegie Hall with the New York City Chamber Orchestra, Walt Disney Concert Hall, among many others. Before joining 3 Redneck Tenors, Jonathan was a highly sought-after stage performer. He owns over 20 leading roles to his credit, including Col. Hugh Pickering in My Fair Lady, Jinx in Forever Plaid, three original premiers and four regional tours.

Ruby R. Neely sponsors the NTCC performance. Tickets for this and other upcoming shows are available online at http://www.whatleycenter.com or by calling the Whatley Center Box Office at 903-434-8181.