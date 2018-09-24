36TH Annual Golf Tournament – Texarkana

Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce

Chamber to host Annual EDC Golf Tournament

Texarkana, USA (September 24, 2018): The Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce is hosting their 36th Annual EDC Industry Appreciation Golf Tournament on Thursday, October 4, at Texarkana Country Club. The 18-hole scramble will begin at 12:30 pm with awards immediately following the tournament.

Every year, we recognize two outstanding area industries during our lunch program right before the golf tournament begins. BWI Companies and Ledwell & Son Enterprises will be recognized this year as an outstanding area industry for their economic contribution and community involvement. We invite all Chamber Members to attend this lunch program at 11:00 am in the formal dining room at Texarkana Country Club to congratulate these two businesses on this award. The cost to attend the lunch is $25. You must register with Alyssa at The Chamber, 903-792-7191 or ahoward@texarkana.org.

If you are a Chamber Member and interested in signing up a team to participate in the golf tournament, we still have room! There are different sponsorship levels, as well as an option to only submit a team of four or sign up as an individual golfer. Please contact The Chamber for more info.

“The Chamber’s mission is to lead and advocate for sustainable economic growth and prosperity for our region.”