The 36th Annual Tour de Paris is officially on for Saturday September 26th. This year, to be safe, it’s pre-registration only. Registrations must be received by Wednesday September 23rd. Pre-registration packets can be picked up Friday September 25th and Saturday morning 6am-7am at the Love Civic Center Pavilion. There is no official start time, to encourage social distancing, and you may begin your ride after registration pickup, but all riders must start by Saturday morning at 8:30 am. Rest stops will open at 7:30 am on Saturday. Please no gatherings at the rest stops. When you return to the pavilion after finishing a complimentary pre-packaged get and go meal will be available. All pre and post-ride activities have been cancelled which will provide everyone the opportunity to be social distanced and just enjoy the ride!