According to the Texas Tribune, more than 4,400 positive COVID-19 cases were reported over the weekend. The daily total of 4,430, a new record, was the fourth time in five days that Texas reported a record number of new coronavirus cases. Texas also set its ninth consecutive record for hospitalizations.

There are at least 111,601 cases on Sunday and 2,182 deaths, an increase of 3,866 from the 107,735 cases reported Saturday, and 2,182 deaths compared to 2,165 reported a day earlier.