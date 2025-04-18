3rd Annual Don’t Mess with (Paris) Texas Trash-Off

This year’s Don’t Mess with Texas Trash-Off was held on April 12, and was another successful community event thanks to the 229 volunteers who stepped up. These volunteers represented local businesses, sports teams, non-profits, families, churches, service groups, City of Paris leadership, social organizations and more. Together they picked up over 1,250 pounds of trash, 12 tires, furniture, and various other items. The teams were dispatched to 20 area locations including Lake Crook, neighborhood streets, parks, Downtown, the Trail de Paris, and two County roads.

“Keep Paris Beautiful was proud to help organize this event again this year “said Keep Paris Beautiful Executive Director Julia Trigg Crawford. “We couldn’t do it without our generous sponsors and enthusiastic volunteers. Can you believe we had 229 volunteers this year? And some were even in kayaks on Lake Crook! They all did an amazing job of making our community more beautiful and inviting. Even better, each year we see more parents bringing their kids, introducing them to the beauty of community service. Trash-Off is becoming a tradition for many families and organizations, and we can’t wait to bring everyone back together for another great event in 2026.”

Crawford continued “Each team is appreciated, and every year we recognize the team that picked up the most trash, and the team who had the most volunteers. A big thanks to the hard-working team from Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages who collected a record 33 bags of trash. And for the first time we had a tie for the largest team, a recognition shared by Black Lotus Hotel Group and Troop 2, who each brought 24 volunteers. Thank you all!”

This year’s teams included Team Arroyo-Kauffman, “B” Team, Black Lotus Hotel Group, Boys & Girls Club, CASA for Kids, Casey’s, the City of Paris, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, Connor’s Crew, Girls Scouts of NE Texas, Kencie Lo & Brandi, Paris Roadrunners, Paris Community Theatre, Paris Wesley Center, Peachtree Group, PJC Women’s Basketball, Rotary Club of Paris United, Red River Chapter of the Texas Master Naturalists, Red River Federal Credit Union, Tailored Rides, Team DaigleMcGraw, Team “DC”, Thomas A. Ables & Associates, Texas Institute of Jewelry Technology, Troop 2, Vin de Paris, Walmart, and numerous individual volunteers.

This year’s Trash-Off sponsors were Keep Paris Beautiful, the City of Paris, United Way of Lamar County, Credit Union of Texas, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, CARDS, Black Lotus Hotel Group, and Thomas A. Ables & Associates.