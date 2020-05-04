40 Percent Of Americans Say It’s Going To Be A Long Time Before They Go Out To Public Places

A new study finds 40 percent of Americans say it’s going to be a long time before they go out to public places unless they have to.

More than 80 percent say they’re keeping a real close eye on how businesses and stores are cleaning in their public areas. A third say they’re going to wait a few weeks before they’re comfortable in public places. Almost 60 percent say they’re giving their friends the side-eye when it comes to their hygiene.

Right now, more than half of Americans are wiping down their groceries when they bring their food and drinks home. Also, hoarder alert, more than 80 percent of people say they’re going to keep stocking up on sanitizers and cleaning wipes for the foreseeable future.