47% Likely To Go To Restaurants As Soon As They Reopen

States across the country are beginning to reopen their economies, but it doesn’t matter if a business is open or not if customers don’t show up. It remains unseen how many people will feel safe enough to do so. A new survey from Piper Sandler found that just under half, 47%, said they’re likely to go to restaurants as soon as they reopen.

That number is down from 60% in Piper’s April survey. Additionally, 63% said they’d be more sensitive to eating in a crowded restaurant, up from 62% in April. Many restaurants were able to do takeout, delivery, and drive-through even as they had to shut down dining in, and about 50% of the respondents said they were currently going to restaurants for drive-through or pickup.