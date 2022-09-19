49th Christmas Joys Holiday Program

Agri-Life Extension

Johanna Hicks

By Johanna Hicks

The month of October is knocking on the door, which means the annual Extension holiday program, “Christmas Joys,” is not far behind! Formerly known as “Christmas Show and Tell,” my predecessor, Janie Crump, started this program, and I have continued the legend. It is a highlight of the year for many people. It is an entertaining program, but for me, it kicks off the holiday season!

The 49th annual “Christmas Joys” program is on the calendar, and we are currently accepting reservations. Below are the details:

When: Monday, November 7

Where: Southwest Dairy Museum

Time: 1:30, repeated at 5:30 p.m. (select one time – both programs are identical)

Cost: $5 payable at the door, children under 10 are free.

To reserve a seat, call 903-88-53443. We MUST have a name and phone number for each seat reserved, so please don’t call and ask to reserve 15 seats without having a name and phone number for each person.

Because we need to follow the fire code for the facility, we will cap reservations at 80 per session, which includes children. However, we will start a waiting list in case someone has to cancel.

Those who have attended in the past will see some of the same familiar faces. I will serve as emcee and presenter. Popular Master Wellness Volunteers Susie Faltesek and Joan Brennan are returning to present fabulous ideas for crafting and decorating. This year’s new faces are Master Wellness Volunteers Pat Connally and Wendy Johnson, who will offer a new twist on holiday foods for adults and children. Wrapping up the speaker line-up is Miachel Herrera, who will do a presentation on charcuterie boards and entertaining. Finally, staff members from the Southwest Dairy Museum will conclude with information about their products. You can sample many of their cheeses, spreads, and dip mixes.

As of this writing, the 1:30 session is over half full, and the 5:30 session is almost half full, so don’t delay reserving your spot! In addition, each attendee will receive a swag bag and a booklet containing the recipes and directions of items presented during the program.

National 4-H Week

Each year, 4-H members, leaders, and parents recognize National 4-H Week. The 2022 celebration will take place October 2-8. As part of the celebration, Hopkins County 4-H’ers will collect items for the Sulphur Springs Middle School Communities in Schools. You may drop items off at the Hopkins County Extension Office. Contact our office at 903-885-3443 for a list of things we will accept.

Another feature of National 4-H week is the 4-H Project Show. 4-H members are encouraged to enter this year’s contest. Entry categories are Art, baked goods, crafts, clothing, decorated clothing/accessories, food preservation, general sewing, holiday, horticulture, jewelry, leatherwork, metalwork, needlework, photography, poetry, scrapbooks, or woodworking. We accept items from October 3 through 6, judged on Friday, October 7, and on display to the public October 10-14 at the Extension Office. In addition, 4-H members may enter the same items in the Fall Festival Creative Arts contest. Just be sure to let us know so we can label them accordingly.

Closing Thought

Prayer should be our first response – not our last resort.

Johanna Hicks, B.S., M.Ed.

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension

Family & Community Health Agent

Hopkins County

P.O. Box 518

1200-B W. Houston