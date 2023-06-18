4rd Annual Designer Handbag Bingo is Set for Fun

If you have attended a previous Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s Designer Handbag Bingo, then you are aware of how much fun participants have during the evening. For those who have missed out, here is a rundown on the happenings.

Tickets include a bingo card packet, which allows a participant to play all 10 regular rounds of bingo, 1 adult beverage ticket, and 1 entry for door prizes. Also included in the ticket price are water and snacks. Available for purchase are additional game packets, extra game cards, and cards for the bonus games.

The additional game packets include 1 card for the 10 regular rounds of play. The beverage ticket can be used for a glass of wine or margarita; and the entry for door prizes gives participants a chance to win one of several door prizes which will be drawn throughout the evening. If a participant really wants a particular handbag, extra game cards would be the way to go. For the folks who want to play 2 more rounds of bingo or who want a chance at the 2 bonus round purses, the bonus game cards are available.

Although bingo is the main event for the night, there are other activities happening on site. The possibility of having food trucks on site is being explored for the convenience of participants. Additionally, a drawing for a mystery designer handbag, sponsored by Jordan’s Place Pediatrics, will be offered with entries running $20 each. Only 350 raffle tickets will be sold. The mystery bag, valued at approximately $2,000, is sure to delight the winner.

Proceeds of the evening will be used by the Foundation for Hopkins County healthcare initiatives.

To sponsor go to handbagbingo23.givesmart.com and for more information, email kayla.price@christushealth.org or call 903-438-4799.