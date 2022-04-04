Fourth Annual Live United 5K Benefits Lamar County United Way

Registration for the Fourth Annual Live United 5k Walk/Run is now open on Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com/e/4th-annual-live-united-5k-walkrun-tickets-239502106247.

This year’s 5k returns to the beautiful Pine Ridge Golf Course and will be Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 8:00 am. The day of Registration will begin at 7:30 am.

Pre-registration fee for adults is $25 and $35 the day of the event. All students are just $10. All proceeds benefit the United Way of Lamar County.

Executive Director Jenny Wilson stated, “We encourage everyone to come out and participate in our annual 5k. Each year we have more walkers than runners, so don’t feel like you have to run. Our 5k is about choosing a healthy lifestyle and supporting the United Way. It’s always a fun event and a great way to start a Saturday!”

To register online, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/4th-annual-live-united-5k-walkrun-tickets-239502106247. For more information about the Live United 5k or any of the United Way of Lamar County programs, call 903-784-6642.