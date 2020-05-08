Another COVID Related Death In Lamar County

The Paris-Lamar County Health District received notification of the fourth COVID-19 related death in Lamar County. This death is associated with Paris Healthcare Nursing Home.

On Friday, the Paris-Lamar County Health District also received notification of an additional four COVID-19 cases, for a total of 89 cases in Lamar County. The four include a 26-year-old female, a 53-year-old female, a 55-year-old male, and an 86-year-old male. Seven cases are travel-related, and 82 community spread while six cases have recovered. All positive patients received a notification, and they are in quarantine.

It is imperative at this time that everyone continues to maintain social distancing, and the Health District strongly recommends wearing masks in public places.

The cases are in the following age categories-

0-9: none

10-19: 2 male, 1 female

20-29: 1 male, 7 females

30-39: 4 males, 3 females

40-49: 1 male, 6 females

50-59: 5 males, 10 females

60-69: 13 males, 12 females

70-79: 3 males, 10 females

80 plus: 6 males, 5 females