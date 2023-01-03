5th Annual Tower City Comedy Festival Coming Jan. 26th-28th

3 NIGHTS. 15+ SHOWS. 100+ COMICS. DOWNTOWN PARIS,TX. JANUARY 26-29, 2023

The Tower City Comedy Festival brings in over 100 comics, podcasters and more to downtown Paris Texas to perform over three days. They participate in panels, clinics and other industry growing seminars. Starting in 2019, Tower City Comedy became one of the premier festival for working comics in Texas and the South.

Performers come from all over the country and even the world. Comics find really useable networking connections and education to further their careers.

This year features:

Sundae in Paris Hysterical Tour – Such a fun and new show! Comics take turns leading tour groups to actual points of historical interests, that they make up their version on their own. Sponsored by Sundae in Paris!

OFF THE CUFF- A group of comics perform stand up they have no idea what the topics are until given to them on the spot. Watch some of the quickest names in comedy turn a laugh or a complete bomb. Either way it’s a great time!

Bryan Torresday Roast Battle- A tradition at TCCF, is the Annual Roast Battle, where the victor gets the following year’s event named after them and are invited back to host it.

Todd Glass – Tosh.O, Comedy Central, Netflix and host of the Todd Glass Show! A national treasure, who’s fits of anger on stage make for some of the best comedy.

Jimmy Pardo – A seasoned veteran of comedy clubs and late night television, Jimmy Pardo has appeared on such shows as The Tonight Show, Conan, The Late Late Show and his own half hour special on Comedy Central. Most recently he was the host of the critically acclaimed Science Channel show Race To Escape. Jimmy regularly appears on TBS’ Conan as a panel guest, but he has also been Conan’s go-to warm-up, field correspondent, sketch player and even fill-in cohost. He has also conducted some very unconventional celebrity backstage interviews for Teamcoco.com‘s “The Pardo Patrol.”

In 2006, Jimmy Pardo became a podcasting pioneer when he began hosting the raucous-but-smart weekly podcast Never Not Funny, which Entertainment Weekly called “one of the sharpest and gut-bustingest shows on the Internet.” The show has been named a top comedy podcast by The AV Club, Esquire, GQ and USA Today, and its guest list (Conan O’Brien, Jon Hamm, Richard Lewis, Zach Galifianakis and Sarah Silverman, just to name a few) reads like a Who’s Who of Hollywood

​Billy D. Washington – an award winning comedian who has been featured at the prestigious ‘Just for Laughs’ Comedy Festival twice, HBO Aspen Comedy Festival and for three years traveled with The Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin as her opening act. He has also appeared on HBO’s Def Comedy Jam three times, Comedy Central’s Premium Blend, Last Comic Standing, The Late, Late Show with Craig Ferguson, The Bob and Tom radio show, and spent time on VH-1 as a host and on-air personality. He was identified as one of the most diverse comedians in America by the NBC stand-up for diversity initiative, and was recently a celebrity judge on the popular Carnival Cruise Line series, “Island Hoppers” with James Van Der Beek. His latest album, “The Washington Posts” has received both critical and commercial success since its 2019 release and is distributed by 800 Pound Gorilla and Warner Brothers records.

5th Annual Tower City Comedy Festival Thursday Jan 26th through Saturday Jan 28th. Tickets and information available at towercitycomedyfestival.com