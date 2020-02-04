6 Students Hit, One Killed In Moore OK Auto-pedestrian Accident

Six teens were hit and one was killed in an auto-pedestrian accident near Moore, Oklahoma High School Monday afternoon. Three of the students were listed in critical condition at OU Medical Center. Police and school officials say that the students were cross country athletes that were running for practice when they were struck. The 56-year-old motorist drove off but was stopped by police three blocks away and has been taken into custody. Justin Guy York was arrested in Lamar County for Fraudulent Use and Possession of less than 5 pieces of Identifying Information and Forgery of a Financial Instrument. He was also charged with possession of between 1 and 4 grams of methamphetamine.