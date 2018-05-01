Paris Ford Lincoln 12-12-12 Charity Giveaway 2018
100th Anniversary Of Air Mail Service.

5 hours ago

I’m with the Postal Service and wanted to give you a heads up that we’re celebrating the 100th Anniversary of Air Mail Service.

It all began 100 years ago on May 15, 1918, when a World War I era open-cockpit biplane took off from the Polo Grounds (between the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument) in Washington, DC.

By the way, Charles Lindbergh was an airmail pilot before he flew solo from New York to Paris in 1927.

Here’s the link to the news release: http://about.usps.com/news/national-releases/2018/pr18_029.htm

Thanks
Mark Saunders
Public Relations Representative, Sr.
U.S. Postal Service Corporate Communications
202.320.0782

