Texas A&M University-Texarkana News

A&M-Texarkana Library Features Local Artist

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M-Texarkana and the John F. Moss Library are featuring an exhibit of work produced by local artist Eileen Strobel Stearman.

The exhibit features several collections in different media. One of her newer collections of watercolor paintings is titled “Pieces of the Past” in which Stearman painted personal items that once belonged to her parents and family members. You can see the arts in the John F. Moss Library on the 3rd floor of the University Center building on the TAMUT campus. Regular library hours are 7:30 am-10:00 pm Monday-Thursday, 7:30 am-5:00 pm on Fridays, from 10:00-6:00 pm on Saturday, and from 1:00 pm-9:00 pm on Sunday.

Stearman is a native Texan who was born in Austin but has lived most of her life in Texarkana, TX. She has donated a great deal of her work to area organizations, including Watersprings Ranch, Centers for Youth and Family, Arkansas Tourism, Texarkana Regional Arts, and Humanities Council (TRAHC) Women for the Arts “Painting with Picasso,” First Lutheran Church, Boy Scouts, and several animal adoption groups. She is a member of the MidSouthern Watercolor Society and the Four States Regional Art Club.

A&M-Texarkana Installs New Chapter of The National Society of Leadership and Success

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M-Texarkana has the newest chapter of The National Society of Leadership and Success (NSLS), the most significant leadership honor society in the United States. NSLS is at 599 colleges and universities nationwide and boasts a membership roster of over 870,000 students. Members are selected based on their academic standing and their leadership potential.

TAMUT’s chapter is led by student Phillip Derouen, who took the initiative to start a local chapter of NSLS. The process took more than a year, with Derouen working closely with the national NSLS organization and traveling to New Jersey to receive specialized training and collaborate with other chapter presidents. To be formally inducted into the honor society students must complete a series of steps and processes designed to help bolster their leadership skills. TAMUT’s chapter held its first induction ceremony on May 1 and inducted 110 students, instantly becoming the most significant student-run organization on campus.

For more information on the National Society of Leadership and Success visit www.nsls.org.