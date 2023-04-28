$7 Million Settlement In Texarkana Jail Death

They reached a $7 million settlement concerning the death of a female inmate at the Bi-State Jail in Texarkana. The suit was against Louisiana-based LaSalle Corrections, Bowie County, and several guards and medical staff. In 2019, Holly Barlow-Austin, 46, died at the Bi-State Jail in Texarkana after they arrested her for probation violation. She was HIV positive, and although her husband brought medication to the jail, she didn’t receive it for nearly ten days. Then, as she became sicker, they didn’t take her to the hospital or a doctor.
