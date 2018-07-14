RRAD Farewell Dinner

Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce

2018 Hail and Farewell Dinner

Texarkana, USA: The Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce will hold the 2018 Red River Army Depot Hail and Farewell Dinner on Tuesday, July 17 at 6:30 pm at the Texarkana Convention Center, 4610 Cowhorn Creek Rd, Texarkana, TX.

The Texarkana USA Chamber will give thanks to COL. Jason A. Carrico for his service as the Red River Army Depot Commander and service to the Greater Texarkana USA community. COL. Carrico served as Commander for Red River Army Depot from July 2016-July 2018.

The Chamber will also welcome COL. Stephen M. York and his family to the Greater Texarkana area. We are excited about this new addition to RRAD and our community.

Red River Army Depot is a massive contributor to our community’s Economic Development, so we encourage you to attend the Hail and Farewell dinner to thank COL. Carrico and his family for their service as well as welcome COL. York and his family to Texarkana, USA.

Tickets can be purchased by calling The Chamber at 903-792-7191 or by email to Alyssa, ahoward@texarkana.org. Tickets are $35 per person and dinner is included.

Presenting sponsors are AECOM, AEP Southwestern Electric Power Co, AM General LLC, Jerry & Beth Sparks, Red River Employees Federal Credit Union, TexAmericas Center, Texas A&M University- Texarkana, VSE Corporation and W.W. Williams Logistics.