TAMUC – Sports

Lions ranked No. 1 nationally in AFCA Preseason Coaches’ Poll.
WACO – Following the program’s first-ever NCAA Division II National Championship in 2017, the Texas A&M University-Commerce football team is ranked No. 1 in the 2018 American Football Coaches Association Division II Coaches’ Preseason Poll, as released Monday.
This is the first time the Lions have ever started the season in the No. 1 position. A&M-Commerce received 13 of the 33 first-place votes and edged out 2017 national runner-up West Florida for the top position. The Lions had a 14-1 record in the national championship season and carry Division II’s longest active winning streak at 10 games. A total of 43 letter winners and 14 starters – five on offense and nine on defense – return for the Lions.
Three Lion opponents for 2018 are in the top 25 or receiving votes. MSU Texas is ranked 11th, Colorado State-Pueblo is ranked 14th, and Eastern New Mexico is receiving votes.
A&M-Commerce has been ranked in 40 consecutive AFCA polls, dating back to the 2015 preseason poll. This is A&M-Commerce’s 46th all-time appearance in the AFCA poll since its inception in 2000.
In the polls recognized by Division II as the top rating system, the Lions have been recognized as a nationally ranked team 95 times since joining Division II in 1981. This is the second-ever Division II No. 1 ranking for the Lions, with the other coming after last year’s national championship victory.
2018 American Football Coaches Association Preseason Division II Coaches’ Poll August 13, 2018
|Rank
|School (1st votes)
|2017 Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev. Rank*
|1.
|A&M-COMMERCE (13)
|14-1
|748
|1
|2.
|West Florida (14)
|11-4
|721
|2
|3.
|Minnesota St. (2)
|13-1
|691
|4
|4.
|Indiana (Pa.) (2)
|13-1
|666
|3
|5.
|Fort Hays St. (Kan.)
|11-1
|591
|8
|Northwest Missouri St. (2)
|9-3
|591
|16
|7.
|Harding (Ark.)
|11-4
|550
|6
|8.
|Ferris St. (Mich.)
|11-2
|503
|5
|9.
|Central Washington
|11-1
|494
|7
|10.
|Grand Valley St. (Mich.)
|8-3
|478
|NR
|11.
|MSU Texas
|10-1
|473
|11
|12.
|West Alabama
|10-3
|470
|12
|13.
|Indianapolis (Ind.)
|11-1
|402
|13
|14.
|Colorado St.-Pueblo
|9-3
|401
|17
|15.
|Ashland (Ohio)
|11-2
|350
|10
|16.
|Shepherd (W.Va.)
|10-1
|332
|14
|17.
|Assumption (Mass.)
|11-2
|292
|9
|18.
|Central Missouri
|9-3
|209
|NR
|19.
|West Georgia
|9-4
|196
|19
|20.
|Sioux Falls (S.D.)
|9-3
|158
|20
|21.
|Winona St. (Minn.)
|10-2
|134
|15
|22.
|Carson-Newman (Tenn.)
|8-3
|118
|NR
|23.
|Ohio Dominican
|7-3
|105
|NR
|24.
|Ouachita Baptist (Ark.)
|9-3
|102
|NR
|25.
|Findlay (Ohio)
|10-3
|101
|22
*– Ranking in final AFCA Division II Poll of 2017
Others Receiving Votes: California (Pa.), 89; Delta St. (Miss.), 74; West Chester (Pa.), 74; Colorado Mesa, 66; Bowie St. (Md.), 60; Virginia St., 51; Minnesota-Duluth, 41; Albany St. (Ga.), 39; Florida Tech, 36; Colorado Mines, 34; Shippensburg (Pa.), 31; Tuskegee (Ala.), 26; Wingate (N.C.), 25; Azusa Pacific (Calif.), 22; Valdosta St. (Ga.), 22; Pittsburg St. (Kan.), 21; Notre Dame (Ohio), 18; Eastern New Mexico, 17; Edinboro (Pa.), 15; Missouri Western St., 14; Bloomsburg (Pa.), 13; Emporia St. (Kan.), 11; Central Oklahoma, 9; LIU Post (N.Y.), 8; Slippery Rock (Pa.), 8; Augustana (S.D.), 5; Fairmont St. (W.Va.), 5; Humboldt St. (Calif.), 4; Catawba (N.C.), 3; Fayetteville St. (N.C.), 3; Hillsdale (Mich.), 3; Southern Arkansas, 1; Washburn (Kan.), 1.
