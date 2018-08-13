TAMUC – Sports

Lions ranked No. 1 nationally in AFCA Preseason Coaches’ Poll.

WACO – Following the program’s first-ever NCAA Division II National Championship in 2017, the Texas A&M University-Commerce football team is ranked No. 1 in the 2018 American Football Coaches Association Division II Coaches’ Preseason Poll, as released Monday.

This is the first time the Lions have ever started the season in the No. 1 position. A&M-Commerce received 13 of the 33 first-place votes and edged out 2017 national runner-up West Florida for the top position. The Lions had a 14-1 record in the national championship season and carry Division II’s longest active winning streak at 10 games. A total of 43 letter winners and 14 starters – five on offense and nine on defense – return for the Lions.

Three Lion opponents for 2018 are in the top 25 or receiving votes. MSU Texas is ranked 11th, Colorado State-Pueblo is ranked 14th, and Eastern New Mexico is receiving votes.

A&M-Commerce has been ranked in 40 consecutive AFCA polls, dating back to the 2015 preseason poll. This is A&M-Commerce’s 46th all-time appearance in the AFCA poll since its inception in 2000.

In the polls recognized by Division II as the top rating system, the Lions have been recognized as a nationally ranked team 95 times since joining Division II in 1981. This is the second-ever Division II No. 1 ranking for the Lions, with the other coming after last year’s national championship victory.

2018 American Football Coaches Association Preseason Division II Coaches’ Poll August 13, 2018

Rank School (1st votes) 2017 Rec. Pts. Prev. Rank* 1. A&M-COMMERCE (13) 14-1 748 1 2. West Florida (14) 11-4 721 2 3. Minnesota St. (2) 13-1 691 4 4. Indiana (Pa.) (2) 13-1 666 3 5. Fort Hays St. (Kan.) 11-1 591 8 Northwest Missouri St. (2) 9-3 591 16 7. Harding (Ark.) 11-4 550 6 8. Ferris St. (Mich.) 11-2 503 5 9. Central Washington 11-1 494 7 10. Grand Valley St. (Mich.) 8-3 478 NR 11. MSU Texas 10-1 473 11 12. West Alabama 10-3 470 12 13. Indianapolis (Ind.) 11-1 402 13 14. Colorado St.-Pueblo 9-3 401 17 15. Ashland (Ohio) 11-2 350 10 16. Shepherd (W.Va.) 10-1 332 14 17. Assumption (Mass.) 11-2 292 9 18. Central Missouri 9-3 209 NR 19. West Georgia 9-4 196 19 20. Sioux Falls (S.D.) 9-3 158 20 21. Winona St. (Minn.) 10-2 134 15 22. Carson-Newman (Tenn.) 8-3 118 NR 23. Ohio Dominican 7-3 105 NR 24. Ouachita Baptist (Ark.) 9-3 102 NR 25. Findlay (Ohio) 10-3 101 22

*– Ranking in final AFCA Division II Poll of 2017

Others Receiving Votes: California (Pa.), 89; Delta St. (Miss.), 74; West Chester (Pa.), 74; Colorado Mesa, 66; Bowie St. (Md.), 60; Virginia St., 51; Minnesota-Duluth, 41; Albany St. (Ga.), 39; Florida Tech, 36; Colorado Mines, 34; Shippensburg (Pa.), 31; Tuskegee (Ala.), 26; Wingate (N.C.), 25; Azusa Pacific (Calif.), 22; Valdosta St. (Ga.), 22; Pittsburg St. (Kan.), 21; Notre Dame (Ohio), 18; Eastern New Mexico, 17; Edinboro (Pa.), 15; Missouri Western St., 14; Bloomsburg (Pa.), 13; Emporia St. (Kan.), 11; Central Oklahoma, 9; LIU Post (N.Y.), 8; Slippery Rock (Pa.), 8; Augustana (S.D.), 5; Fairmont St. (W.Va.), 5; Humboldt St. (Calif.), 4; Catawba (N.C.), 3; Fayetteville St. (N.C.), 3; Hillsdale (Mich.), 3; Southern Arkansas, 1; Washburn (Kan.), 1.

