HS Football Scrimmages and Rangers Win in Oakland in Today’s Sports

The final football scrimmage will take place tonight for Several teams. Chisum will be at Como Pickton. North Lamar travels to Pittsburg while Paris is in Denison. Mt Pleasant will take on Atlanta at Sam Parker Field at 7:30pm. Also, tonight, new Paul Pewitt Coach Triston Abron will be at home with White Oak. They will start at 7pm. Sulphur Springs will be at home with Liberty-Eyelau, Daingerfield travels to Gladewater, Gilmer will be at Henderson, Hughes Springs will be on the road at Harmony and Mt Vernon will be at home against Edgewood.The regular season begins next Friday night.

Paris High will be at the Forney volleyball tournament which gets underway today.

Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick announced on Wednesday that he’s been diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome, an autoimmune disease, and that doctors told him “it is not possible to determine a time table for a return to the field. Frederick has received two treatments in the past 48 hours to address the condition and said he’s feeling much better.

The Rangers were able to salvage a win their finale against Oakland yesterday as they won 4-2. Texas is off today before starting a series in San Francisco Friday night.

There is NFL football tonight as the Philadelphia Eagles travel to Cleveland with a 7pm kickoff on FOX.

Ohio State on Wednesday night suspended head football coach Urban Meyer for the first three games of this season after a two-week investigation found that he mishandled domestic assault allegations made against former Buckeyes assistant coach Zach Smith and misrepresented what he knew about the situation in a public statement in July. Meyer was suspended without pay and banned from interacting with the football team through Sept. 2. He can rejoin the team at that point, but he will not be able to coach in games against Oregon State, Rutgers and No. 16 TCU.

Longtime NFL announcer Bob Lamey, who has announced his retirement as voice of the Colts, used a racial slur while retelling a story last week to a “friend.” Lamey’s attorney released a statement Wednesday morning acknowledging Lamey used “inappropriate” language during an off-the-air conversation last week and immediately apologized to those involved.

San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili, a future Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer, is seriously considering retirement and plans to meet with coach Gregg Popovich in the coming days to discuss his future. Ginobili, 41, has been working out regularly at the Spurs’ practice facility and hasn’t made a final decision on the coming season, but sources say that he’s strongly confronting the possible end to an historic 16-season run with the Spurs that includes four NBA championships