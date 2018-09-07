Football Friday And NFL Football Underway In Today’s Sports

Photo by Tony Corso tonycorsoimages.com

Week Two of the high school football season gets underway tonight. All four local teams will be on the road. On Mix 107-7, North Lamar will travel to Mt Pleasant while Paris will be at Terrell. That game will be on 101.9 KBUS.

Prairiland will be at Tom Bean and Chisum will travel to Lone Oak. Other area games include Clarksville at Linden-Kildare. Rivercrest traveling to Cooper. Honey Grove is at Whitewright and Detroit will travel to Como Pickton.

The Mt Pleasant Tigers looks to stay unbeaten at home as they host North Lamar. That game will be broadcast on KLAKE 97.7. Pine Tree will visit Pittsburg, that game will be broadcast on STAR 96.9. Sulphur Springs will host Lovejoy on STAR 95.9, Gilmer will host Van, Hughes Springs will travel to Arp, Mt Vernon will host Farmersville for Homecoming, Paul Pewitt will be at home against Hooks, Rivercrest is at Cooper and, Saturday night, Daingerfield will host Tatum. Kickoff is at 7:00 pm and that game will be broadcast on STAR 96.9.

Don’t forget you can get the latest scores tonight four times an hour on KOYN 93.9!

In volleyball tonight, Chisum will travel to Anna. Prairiland will be at Farmersville. Paris is at Wills Point while North Lamar will be at Lindale.

The NFL season kicked off last night. The game was delayed half an hour due do to lightning in the area. After a slow first half, the Super Bowl Champion Eagles held on for an 18-12 victory. Atlanta had a chance to win the game. Julio Jones caught a pass in the end zone as time expired but he landed out of bounds.

And the Rangers are in Oakland tonight to begin a series on 1490AM and 96.3 FM KPLT. Pregame at 8:30. First pitch at 9:05.

By the way, there is one college football game tonight. Meanwhile, #16 ranked TCU travels to SMU with a 7:00 pm kickoff on ESPN 2.

Tiger Woods went back to where he started, returning his trusty Scotty Cameron putter to the bag before scorching the course with his best round of the year. Woods shot 29 over his first nine holes and finished with an eight-under-par 62 to hold the early lead at the BMW Championship, the third of four FedEx Cup playoff events. Rory McElroy also scored a 29 to tie Tiger.

Oregon State baseball coach Pat Casey, who led the Beavers to three national championships, has announced his retirement after 24 seasons with the team. Casey’s most recent College World Series title came this summer, following back-to-back titles in 2006 and 2007. Since 2005, the Beavers have made the NCAA tournament field 12 times and they’ve advanced to Omaha six times.