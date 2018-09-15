The 3 Redneck Tenors will bring their trademark blend of down-home laughs and big-city music to the stage of The Whatley Center for the Performing Arts at Northeast Texas Community College Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 7:30 pm.

Reportedly, if “Larry the Cable Guy, II Divo, and Mrs. Doubtfire had a baby, that child would be the 3 Redneck Tenors.”

These trailer park singing sensations have a great many stories to tell, taking us on one sidesplitting ride of comedy and audience interaction. Audiences spend an evening wowed by veteran singers showcased through a smorgasbord of songs ranging from Gospel and Countr to Broadway, Pop, and Classical.

“I’ve heard these guys perform numerous times and they put on an outstanding show. Not only are they hilarious, but they are truly gifted world-class vocalists,” Carolyn Franks, NTCC Director of the Whatley Center, said.

Based in Dallas, audiences have seen the 3 Redneck Tenors as top ten finalists on America’s Got Talent, on Larry the Cable Guy’s History Channel Show, Only in America,” and live in theaters across the nation.

Matthew Lord is a native of California who professionals recognize as a versatile performing artist whose stage work is consistent for its naturalness, intensity, and commitment. Mr. Lord also has performed with almost every major opera house in the U.S. and made his New York Metropolitan Opera debut in January 2004 in Boris Godunov, and performed in Andrew Lloyd Weber’s Phantom of the Opera as Piangi in the Hamburg Germany production. He is a graduate of the prestigious Julliard Opera Center.

Blake Davidson is an award-winning singer who has performed all over the world, and whose range of experience includes opera, symphony, and musical theatre. Davidson performed in solo concerts at NYU, Lincoln Center Carnegie Hall, and the Tokyo Opera House.

Mr. Davidson has sung with the Anchorage and the Dallas Operas and is a featured soloist on the Dallas Symphony’s Christmas CD. Early in his career, he was seen off-Broadway at 2nd Stage, and as the ringmaster for the Shrine Circus.

Jonathan Fruge holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Music Performance and his Masters of Music in Vocal Performance from Texas Tech University. His credits include choral performances and soloist appearances at Carnegie Hall with the New York City Chamber Orchestra, Walt Disney Concert Hall, among many others. Before joining 3 Redneck Tenors, Jonathan was a highly sought after stage performer having over 20 leading roles to his credit including Col. Hugh Pickering in My Fair Lady. Jinx in Forever Plaid, three original premiers, and four regional tours.

Ruby R. Neely, is sponsoring the NTCC performance. Tickets for this and other upcoming shows are available online at www.whatleycenter.com or by calling the Whatley Center Box Office at 903-434-8181.