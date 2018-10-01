Paris Police Report For Monday (Oct 1)

Ray Mason

Police worked a drunk driver call Saturday night in the 700-block of Bonham. They arrested Ray Mason, 75, of Paris after he high-centered his vehicle on a curb. Mason had at least two prior conviction for driving while intoxicated.

Biaunca Jakeyia Hill

Officers arrested Biaunca Jakeyia Hill, 25, of Paris, on two felony and one misdemeanor probation warrants.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 600-block of SE 9th Saturday evening. A possible known suspect had entered the residence while the victim was gone and had stolen a small Chihuahua dog.

Officers worked a deadly conduct call in the 400-block of Pine Bluff St early Sunday morning. Reportedly a black male driving a blue Hyundai 4-door vehicle had fired a shot at the residence while driving down the road. The suspect had been there earlier and had left mad. No one was injured.

Shane William Michel

Police arrested Shane William Michel, 39, of Paris, in the 1800-block of Clarksville St Sunday afternoon. They allegedly found Michel in possession of methamphetamine while working a shoplifting claim.

Paris Police spoke with a complainant in the lobby of the Police Department about a fraud last Friday afternoon. Reportedly someone had used his bank debit card to pay a phone bill. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a building in the 1000-block of NE 34th Sunday afternoon. Someone had entered the locked storage unit that is attached to the residence and had stolen numerous tools. The victim stated that he last saw the tools about a week ago. The victim was in the process of moving from the residence and had returned to retrieve the last of his belongings. The victim advised that he valued the tools at about $3,000.00.

Roswell Newton Guernsey

Paris Police arrested Roswell Newton Guernsey, 50, of Paris, last Friday evening on a felony burglary of a habitation probation warrant. Guernsey was a passenger in a vehicle that had been stopped for a traffic violation.

Paris Police responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 600-block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. and arrested Roy Lafabe Porter, 36, of Paris, for driving while intoxicated. He also had a felony warrant for criminal mischief.

Paris Police responded to 254 calls for service and arrested 18 people over the past 72-hour weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (Sep 30).