8 Prairiland Lady Patriots Defeat Mt. Vernon in Today’s Sports

The #8 ranked Prairiland Lady Patriots took down Mt. Vernon on the road last night in three sets. After cruising in the first two sets, Prairiland had to overcome a 19-13 deficit in the third set to get the win. Prairiland is now 4-0 in district.

Rivercrest continued their dominance in district last night as they defeated Clarksville in three straight sets. The #6 ranked Lady Rebels are 7-0 in district and have yet to lose a set.

North Lamar suffered their first district loss last night as they fell to Pleasant Grove in four sets. And Chisum lost to Commerce at home 3 sets to 1.

The Dallas Mavericks have said they expect Dirk Nowitzki to miss several more weeks as he is still recovering from off-season ankle surgery. Head coach Rick Carlisle has not ruled out the possibility of Dirk playing in the season opener, though.

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for Houston this Sunday night and it looks like they’ll be without linebacker Sean Lee once again. Jerry Jones said he’d be surprised if Lee, who is recovering from a hamstring injury, will be out there on the field this week.

The National League Wild Card game last night was a 4 hour,55 minute 13 inning thriller, with Colorado beating Chicago 2-1 and advancing.The American League Wildcard game is tonight, featuring the Oakland A’s at the NY Yankees at 7pm on TBS.

The Minnesota Twins have relieved Paul Molitor of his duties as manager but plan to keep him with the organization in a different role next season. Molitor, 62, compiled a 305-343 record over four seasons as manager. The Twins went 78-84 this season and finished 13 games behind the first-place Cleveland Indians after entering spring training with expectations of competing in the American League Central.

The Bell finally appears to be ready to toll. Steelers all-pro Le’Veon Bell plans to report for duty during Pittsburgh’s Week 7 bye, according to ESPN, ending an ugly and lengthy standoff after the star running back and team failed for the second year in a row to reach a long-term contract agreement. If that timeline holds, Bell would be available for the team’s final 10 games while accruing the season of service that would allow him to reach free agency in 2019. Bell’s first availability for game action would be Pittsburgh’s Oct. 28 home date against the Browns. The NFL trading deadline is two days later.

The NFL has suspended Seattle Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks indefinitely after he pleaded guilty last month to federal insider trading charges. Kendricks had been appealing the suspension. He is not scheduled to be sentenced until Jan. 24, when, based on federal guidelines, he could be facing 30 to 37 months in prison. The Seahawks expected to receive word from the NFL by Tuesday on whether Kendricks would be available for Sunday’s game at home against the unbeaten Los Angeles Rams.

Here is this week’s schedule: Mt Pleasant travels to Pine Tree at 7:30 on KLAKE 977, Hughes Springs is at Jefferson at 7:30pm on STAR 969, Sulphur Springs will host Forney at 7:30pm on STAR 959, Pittsburg is at Rusk, Gilmer will celebrate Homecoming against Bullard, Rivercrest is at Big Sandy and, Mt Vernon, Paul Pewitt and Daingerfield are all off.