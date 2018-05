80 Texas Scholars Honored From North Lamar

Eighty seniors from North Lamar High School were honored for choosing a more rigorous course of study during their high school years. They and their parents attended an awards recognition ceremony honoring the 2018 Texas Scholars from Lamar County on Monday, April 16 at Love Civic Center.

Those honored from North Lamar, beginning front row left, are Marli Dority, Hylan Gabeline, Kaitlin Brooks, Melody Shannon, Megan Grogan, Emily Lamonica, Bingbing Xiao, Heather Armstrong, Lora Gibson, Breanna Ford, Alyia Miller, Kylee Hilliard, Sarah Gentry, Vanessa Perez, Bailey Swindle, Cheyenne Holder, Sydney Neuse, andGracie Blake; second row, Zeke Wood, Madeline Foster, Tiffany Allen, Sydney Beshirs, Cade Shawhart, Kaitlyn Dority, Bailey Fowler, Sarah White, Morgan Ross, Madelyn Doyal, Mikaela Hess, Mara Mabry, Mandy Freeman, Kylea Basden, Amber White, Karlie King, Chloe Whisenhunt, Kyra Conlin, and Austin Exum; third row, Justin Keele, Iyanla Hawkins, Leslie Cortes, Autumn Garner, Logyn Beshears, Haley Page, Emily Davis, Grace Hignight, Josh Kok, Korbin Hamner, Kishan Mistry, Ken Tran, Benjamin Dong, Slade Gist, Jaxon Shelton, Seth Carter, Ashton Carter, Jaxon Hevron, Buster Beshirs, Dalson Lee, Megan Baker, Cody Gibson, Taylor Drennen, Skyler Bateman, andReese Johnson; and back row, Chance Bell, Brice Loftin, Chad Hutchings, Javhonna Wilson, Jeremy Bolton, Avery Exum, Reagan Richardson, Ashton Henderson, Summer Andrews, Christopher Sheppard, Samuel Greenwell, Cody Williams, Tyler Gifford, Abraham Prado, Colin Hodgkiss, Mason Remaly, and Alex Hicks. Not pictured is Katelynn Gaston.