Paris Police Report For Monday (Oct 8)

Friday, Paris Police were summoned to the Lamar County Probation Office at 4355 Bonham Street. They arrested Victoria Lynn Ashford on Motion to Revoke Probation Warrants for Sexual Assault of a Child and Online Solicitation of a Minor.

Saturday, Officers arrested Jacob Ross Hunter after stopping him for a traffic violation in the 10-block of Clarksville. Hunter was found to be in possession of a controlled substance.

An officer was dispatched to an accident in the 1200-block of Graham on Saturday and arrested Tarceona Fisher. The homeowner advised that Fishers had lost control of his vehicle and struck his house. Fisher also attempted to leave the scene. She was arrested for Reckless Driving, Failure to Display DL, and Leaving the Scene of Accident.

Paris Police responded to 289 Calls for service and arrested 21peoSunday (Oct 7).