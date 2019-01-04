As a new year begins, Keep Texas Beautiful is hard at work serving the great state we call home. In 2019, we resolve to mobilize more volunteers, reach even more Texans and continue to educate our communities on the importance of keeping our state clean and beautiful.

Spring is a busy season here at KTB! We have opened applications for our prestigious Governor’s Community Achievement Awards, will administer the Don’t mess with Texas® Trash-Off and Great American Cleanup, will visit with elected officials at the Texas Capitol on KTB Day, will continue to serve and grow our vast affiliate network, and so much more.

We would love to share more information with you on any one of our programs and on the dedicated local communities, volunteers and affiliates participating in them. Find your local members and learn about the programs they’re hosting here: ktb.org/find-an-affiliate.

Please reach out if you’d like to learn more. In the meantime, feel free to check out the quick roundup of our latest projects below and visit ktb.org for more details.

-Suzanne Kho

Latest Projects:

Governor’s Community Achievement Awards, or GCAA, awards ten communities a total of $2 million in landscaping awards from TxDOT. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the award. Cities across Texas prepare months in advance for a chance to win this prestigious award. Applications opened January 1 and are due February 15. Winners are announced at our Annual Conference in June. Check out last year’s winners highlighted in Texas Town & City Magazine.

Don’t mess with Texas® K-12 Art Contest opens January 14. Students are invited to submit artwork promoting litter prevention for a chance to be featured in next year’s calendar. Check out last year’s winners here.

The Keep Texas Beautiful Awards recognize the efforts of those working to enhance their community. Our award categories include Individual and Organization Awards and Youth and Educator Awards. Learn about the extraordinary Texans who have made a difference in their community here.

KTB Day at the Capitol is on February 21. We’ll be visiting our elected officials to educate the new legislature on the value of KTB programs and the positive impact our affiliates have in their local communities. Learn more about this event here.

Great American Cleanup is the nation’s largest community improvement program, put on by Keep America Beautiful. Any Texan can start their own cleanup or get involved in one locally. Cleanups begin on March 1. Learn more here.

Don’t mess with Texas Trash-Off serves as Texas’ signature event for the Great American Cleanup. In partnership with TxDOT, this program supports efforts to clear roadsides of trash. Any Texan can start a roadside cleanup in April and receive supplies. Last year, 31,317 volunteers collected 1,875,868 pounds of waste in April! Learn more here.