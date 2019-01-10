Morrell banner
SCU Investigation Leads To Drug Arrests

3 hours ago

 

 

An investigation by the Hopkins County -Sulphur Springs Special Crimes Unit has resulted in the arrest of a local woman on 1st Degree Felony Drug Charges.  Forty-nine-year-old Sabrina Rochell Plafcan was charged on a warrant  with Manufacture or Delivery of  of  more than 4 but less than 200 grams of a controlled substance, a similar charge concerning 1-4 grams of narcotics, and Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone. Her bond was set at $100,000. Bond was set at $20,000 for Edward Lee Wilson for Possession of less than a gram of a controlled substance in a Drug Free Zone.

