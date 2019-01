A suspect in the shootings of a man and women Monday afternoon in Tyler has been arrested in Van Zandt County after a tip to Crimestoppers. He’s been identified as 24 year old Tomas Gabriel Martinez. The victims of the shootings, a 19 year old man and a 21 year old women were each shot multiple times, and both were undergoing emergency surgery. INvestigators say this was a case of domestic violence and the female victim had a child by Martinez.