The Ark-Tex Council of Governments Region is experiencing outages with the 9-1-1 system. They do not know a cause nor an estimated time of full restoration of service. If you need any emergency response, please call 903-784-6688 and press 0 for dispatch.

Bob Hundley

Chief of Police

Paris Police Department

Office 903-737-4100

Fax 903-783-4710