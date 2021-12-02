90 Day Traffic Study Set for Downtown Paris- Postponed

PARIS, TX – The City of Paris received word on Wednesday, December 1 st that the Stop signs ordered for the 90 STOP, LOOK AND BE SAFE traffic study are delayed due to problems with the

manufacturer. The signs were scheduled to arrive in mid-November. “This was an unexpected delay, as the City of Paris had communication from the sign company they would take 14-21 days to arrive.” says Andrew Mack, Director of Planning and Development. “However, due to pandemic related problems with the manufacturer, they were unable to meet the standard production times.”

The City of Paris plans to wait until the signs are delivered to set a new date for the study to begin.

“When the signs arrive, the City will update the 90 DAY STUDY dates, and allow adequate time to publicize the changes,” says Cheri Bedford, Main Street Coordinator. To find out more, information can be found on the City of Paris home page, www.paristexas.gov. The website contains links on the adopted Comprehensive Plan and Attachments A & B Downtown plan. “An interactive map of where the new stop requirement will be implemented is also provided,” explained Cheri Bedford, Main Street Coordinator.

Motorists and pedestrians are encouraged to use extra caution while traveling in the downtown area during the short-term study period. A community survey will be available at the onset of the study and citizens are encouraged to provide feedback.

For more information and to complete a survey on the project, please visit the City or Chamber Websites.