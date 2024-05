Live music returns to Historic Downtown Paris this June! The 903 Sun Sets Series lineup has been announced. June 6th – Josh Weathers and Mix Society June 13th – Fleetwood X (Fleetwood Mac cover band) and Common Ground June 20th – Little Texas and Stacey Musgrove June 27th – Cas Hailey and Dustin Perkins The concerts are free. Beer garden on site (no byob). Food trucks, vendors plus all that Downtown Paris has to offer!