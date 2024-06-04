Sandlin Header 2022
The 903 Sun Sets Music Series Begins Thursday

Free live music returns to Historic Downtown Paris this Thursday night. The 903 Sun Sets Series will open with Josh Weathers and Mix Society. The evening features food trucks, vendors, and everything downtown Paris offers, including a Beer Garden.

